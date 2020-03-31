Covid-19: PPE Register Goes Live

Press Release – Manufacturing NZ

ManufacturingNZ has made live a national Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) register to help identify manufacturers that can assist in the fight against Covid-19. ManufacturingNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says there is significant PPE manufacturing capability …

ManufacturingNZ has made live a national Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) register to help identify manufacturers that can assist in the fight against Covid-19.

ManufacturingNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says there is significant PPE manufacturing capability within New Zealand.

“The Government was keen to get better visibility of what manufacturing capability we have in New Zealand to produce PPE, so we’ve provided this clear list that includes contact details for each business,” Beard says.

“Many of the business reached out to say they could reconfigure their operation to do face masks and other equipment.”

The launch of the register comes as more than 14,00 New Zealanders signed a petition calling on the Ministry of Health to follow overseas guidelines for every health worker caring for those with confirmed or probable Covid-19.

Thousands of doctors and nurses from across the country are rallying the Government for more effective PPE in the fight against Covid-19.

“New Zealand is an innovate little country and many of our manufacturers have quickly adapted to help in the response to Covid-19.”

The register already includes more than 70 businesses and will be updated daily as new manufacturers put their hand up to unite against Covid-19.

Further details

Manufacturers can text ‘PPE’ to 313 to get the link to register.

The list can be found here: https://www.manufacturingnz.org.nz/resources-and-tools/covid-19-ppe

To view government information for essential workers in health and non-health workplaces on using personal protective equipment click here.

Please note not all businesses listed will necessarily be classified as “essential businesses” and if they are not they will need to address that with MBIE essential@mbie.govt.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url