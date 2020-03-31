BNZ Opens 48 Branches On Thursday
Online and contact-centre geared-up to help customers
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is open for business with online banking, digital tools, all smart ATMs, contact centres and 48 of its branches open this Thursday.
BNZ has confirmed a geographical spread of 48 branches will open Thursdays between 10am – 2pm for the period of the lockdown to provide basic banking services to those who are unable to use its online or telephone services.
The full list of branches (below) includes sites in all the major centres, in most regions and many rural towns, and follows BNZ launching a dedicated phone support team offering shorter wait times and specialised service to its customers aged 70+.
BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “BNZ is open for business. Online and digital banking are available 24/7, all our smart ATMs are operating and our contact centre is taking calls.
“We’ve got a wonderful team of people in select branches on Thursdays from 10am – 2pm during the lockdown for our customers who absolutely must see someone in person.
“During lockdown, our branches are for BNZ customers who need in person services or are unable to use online or telephone banking,” says Carter.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our people and our customers. Branches will be cleaned prior to and post opening, our staff will wear gloves, and we have measures in place to ensure a 2m distance will be maintained at all times,” he says.
Other essential health and safety protections in place will include:
- Hand sanitizer for staff and customers
- Controlled entry with outside triage and limited numbers allowed inside the branch at any one time
- Floor markings to maintain physical distance
- Sneeze guards
Carter says branch use will be reviewed at the close of business on Thursday to determine appropriate locations and opening times for the following week, and he encourages customers to check BNZ’s dedicated COVID-19 page online for regular updates.
Basic banking services provided by BNZ branches during lockdown are as follows:
Personal Customers:
- Basic deposits and withdrawals
- Setting up internet banking
- Issuing branch cards and PIN cards
*Not available – large cash withdrawals (above $10k) and product queries (handled by BNZ’s contact centre)
Business Customers:
- Small business transactions
*Not available – change orders and business deposits
Smart ATM:
- Deposits (Coin, Notes, Cheques) in addition to standard withdrawal functionality
|REGION
|CITY / TOWN
|ADDRESS
|Northland
|Whangarei
|57 Bank Street
|Auckland
|Albany
|Shop 222, Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive
|Auckland
|Botany
|500 Ti Rakau Drive
|Auckland
|Kerikeri
|67 Kerikeri Road
|Auckland
|Link Drive
|4 Link Drive, Wairau Valley
|Auckland
|Manukau
|639 Great South Road
|Auckland
|New Lynn
|Shop 59, LynnMall, 3058 Great North Road
|Auckland
|Newmarket
|330 Broadway, Newmarket
|Auckland
|Ponsonby
|328 Ponsonby Road
|Auckland
|Pukekohe
|177 King Street
|Waikato
|Cambridge
|51 Victoria Street
|Hamilton
|Frankton
|113 Commerce St
|Tauranga
|Cameron Road
|639 Cameron Rd
|Bay of Plenty
|Hastings
|117 Heretaunga Street
|Bay of Plenty
|Papamoa
|26 Gravatt Rd
|Bay of Plenty
|Rotorua
|1176 Amohau St
|Bay of Plenty
|Whakatane
|181 The Strand
|King Country
|Taumaranui
|101 Hakiaha St
|King Country
|Otorohonga
|21 Maniapoto Street
|Taranaki
|Hawera
|145 High Street
|Taranaki
|New Plymouth
|13 Devon Street E
|Palmerston North
|Palmerston North
|84 The Square
|Whanganui
|Whanganui
|124 Victoria Ave
|Manawatū-Whanganui
|Levin
|215 Oxford Street
|Wellington
|Masterton
|193 Queen Street
|Wellington
|Leeston
|67 High Street
|Wellington
|Lower Hutt
|S101 Westfield Queensgate, Cnr Queens Drive and Bunny Street
|Wellington
|Porirua
|3 Cobham Court
|Wellington
|Waikanae
|44 Main Road
|Wellington
|Wellington
|38 Willis Street
|Wellington
|Kilbirnie
|32 Bay Road
|Nelson
|Nelson
|226 Trafalgar Street
|West Coast
|Greymouth
|91 Mackay Street
|Christchurch
|Hornby
|418 Main South Road
|Christchurch
|Papanui
|S32 Northlands Mall, 55 Main North Road
|Christchurch
|Riccarton
|Shop S140 Westfield Riccarton, Rotherham Street
|Canterbury
|Akaroa
|73 Rue Lavaud
|Canterbury
|Ashburton
|304 East Street
|Canterbury
|Geraldine
|18 Talbot Street
|Canterbury
|Methven
|91 Main Street
|Canterbury
|Rangiora
|74 High Street
|Canterbury
|Timaru
|247 Stafford Street
|Dunedin
