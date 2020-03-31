Avaya Extends Free Access To Spaces Meeting And Collaboration Platform

Press Release – Avaya

Avaya is expanding its free offers of communication and collaboration apps to enable remote work and allow organisations to effectively engage with customers and colleagues.

Effective immediately, Avaya is offering free 60-day access to Avaya Spaces, a cloud-based meeting and team collaboration solution accessible from a browser or mobile app that enables people to connect and collaborate remotely, with features including video and voice conferencing, chat and content sharing.

Initially offered free to education institutions and eligible non-profit organisations to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Avaya Spaces is now available for free to organisations of any kind that need a simple, secure, and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

Additionally, the company is now offering free 90-day licenses to a wide range of Avaya unified communications solutions compatible with virtually every Avaya platform, to enable organisations to transition their teams into remote work environments to stay engaged and collaborate from anywhere in the world. The Avaya unified communications portfolio enhances engagement and productivity with powerful capabilities related to calling, collaboration and meetings, as well as a range of flexible, connected phones and devices.

As organisations worldwide rapidly shift to remote operations, Avaya has empowered over 300,000 workers to connect and collaborate remotely, and has seen a 700 percent increase in video collaboration traffic on the Avaya Spaces platform.

Use cases: Asia-Pacific and China

Since January, Avaya and partners in China have been on the frontline in Wuhan, donating Avaya equipment and dispatching resources for speedy installation and deployment. Hospitals in the region are using the communications solutions to help medical personnel perform remote consultation and video diagnostics as well as to enable patients to visit virtually with loved ones.

Avaya also assisted China’s Hainan Airlines in successfully deploying a remote home agent solution. This solution allows agents to complete business acceptance in a home environment during the epidemic, which not only effectively guarantees the health of the agents but also enables customers to get the best service experience.

Avaya is helping one of Korea’s largest telecom providers to move over 1,500 contact center agents to remote working. It is also doing the same for over 100 agents working at one of the country’s largest banks.

In India, Avaya has backed the government and Department of Telecommunications’ decision to relax restrictions for BPOs, KPOs and other service providers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Measures such as waiving security deposit requirements, enabling thousands of employees to work from home, shows the government’s proactive approach to ensuring that vital citizen and customer support services remain unimpacted. The government’s decision to relax rules will also ensure business continuity and economic stabilization in the face of current challenges.

Make My Trip, India’s largest travel and hotel booking portal, is using Avaya technologies to enable customer service employees work from home.

Also in India, Avaya is helping HCL, a multinational IT services provider, deploy remote home agents and maintain high levels of customer engagement, employee safety and business operations, amidst the ongoing catastrophe of the COVID-19 crisis.

In India, Avaya is helping large BPO StarTek move agents to remote locations. “In our line of business, staying connected and accessible for customers is the most imperative thing and our partnership with Avaya is helping us to do so. It will help us to keep the momentum going around our business by helping companies like us deploy remote home agents and transition our operations into a more flexible and seamless model. It resonates the company’s proactive efforts towards ensuring that customer support services remain unimpacted during the crisis and that business continuity is not hindered,” said PS Reddy, Global CTO, StarTek.

Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India with roughly 200 million inhabitants, is using Avaya technology to enable work-from-home for its employees. Three years ago, Avaya worked with UP to build its UP112 emergency call centre, which receives more than 1.2 million calls per day, with 60 per cent of the calls coming from rural areas and with an average 13.5-minute response time (reduced from 35 minute). With India near lockdown, the UP112 team is now working from home.

