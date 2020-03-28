COVID-19 Social Media Bullying – Calm And Restraint Needed

Press Release – Hawke’s Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones called for kindness and restraint on social media as he was receiving many reports of abuse to people with confirmed COVID-19.

Dr Jones said one case in particular was receiving a sustained and unacceptable attack through social media.

“We understand there is a high level of anxiety in the community, but it is not acceptable to attack people who have been caught up in this pandemic. This person took all the right precautions once they were aware they may have COVID-19. Many people may experience only very mild symptoms, and inadvertently have been out and about, which is why the four week Government lockdown, we are currently in, is so important.

“I cannot stress enough that we need to look out for each other. We want people with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested so we can manage this outbreak and recognise clusters of transmission and stop them from spreading.”

Dr Jones referred people to the COVID-19 website https://covid19.govt.nz for more information as well as for ways to help manage anxiety and stress.

“We are all in this together, please be kind to one another and help support those people who do have COVID-19 they need understanding and support” ENDS

