Update On Parking In Auckland Under Alert Level 4

It is critical that our transport network continues to operate efficiently during COVID-19 Alert Level 4.

Parking and transport compliance staff are playing their part to make sure things are safe.

Their role is considered an essential service under the Government’s current restrictions.

Our team will be ensuring that there is access to parking around hospitals for our health workers, especially when many of them are working long hours. They will also be present on the public transport network ensuring the safety and security of essential workers and frontline transport staff.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “Auckland Council and Auckland Transport are working closely with District Health Boards to ensure our essential health workers can get to work quickly and efficiently. We will continue to optimise our transport services to support key workers and ensure Aucklanders can access essential services like medical care and supermarkets.”

Parking

On street parking will be free and time limits (P30, P60, P120 etc) will not be enforced

AT parking buildings and pay and display carparks are also free for casual users

There is to be no parking on special vehicle lanes (Bus, T2 and T3 lanes) at all times. This is to ensure that public transport and emergency vehicles will be able to move freely.

For any inquiries about parking customers can still get in touch with AT as they normally would – 24 hours 7 days a week by calling 09 355 3553

This is a challenging time for us all. We ask that people be understanding and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation until this global issue can be brought under control.

Remember that the best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

Attached video from Rick Bidgood, AT Parking Compliance Manager: https://youtu.be/whieSztg8DY

