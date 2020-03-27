Business Scoop
Support builds for suspending KiwiSaver subsidy

March 27, 2020PressRelease

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is joining calls for the Government to suspend its KiwiSaver subsidy during the economic fallout of COVID-19.The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is joining calls for the Government to suspend its KiwiSaver subsidy during the economic fallout of COVID-19.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Surely the Government has greater priorities right now than helping Kiwis invest in the stock market? $800 million would go a long way to increasing capacity in frontline health services.”

“Alternatively, many households threatened with job losses would appreciate having their $512 annual KiwiSaver subsidy in hand today as an income tax rebate, to increase their financial buffer during a time of turmoil.”

