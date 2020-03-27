Support builds for suspending KiwiSaver subsidy

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is joining calls for the Government to suspend its KiwiSaver subsidy during the economic fallout of COVID-19.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Surely the Government has greater priorities right now than helping Kiwis invest in the stock market? $800 million would go a long way to increasing capacity in frontline health services.”

“Alternatively, many households threatened with job losses would appreciate having their $512 annual KiwiSaver subsidy in hand today as an income tax rebate, to increase their financial buffer during a time of turmoil.”

