Travellers Urged To Plan Ahead And Bring Travel Essentials To Auckland Airport

Press Release – Auckland Airport

Families and other travellers are being encouraged to stock up on any travel necessities before heading to the Auckland Airport international terminal, following changes in the COVID-19 alert system and the closure of many retail stores, cafes and restaurants.

There are usually more than 100 retail and food and beverage outlets located inside the domestic and international terminals at Auckland Airport, but only a minimal number of stores will remain open following the escalation of the COVID-19 alert system from Level 3 to Level 4.

“We know this has been an incredibly stressful time for travellers trying to sort out flights as border changes come into effect around the world. The last thing we want is for people to be caught unprepared and unaware of the recent changes at the terminals,” said Richard Barker, General Manager Retail and Commercial.

“To help contain the spread of the virus, there will be only minimal options available airside at the international terminal to ensure travellers have access to food and drinks. So it’s really important that travellers plan ahead if they can and consider carefully what they will need before coming to the terminal.”

While the airport is considered an essential service and the airfield will continue to stay open for domestic and international flights, the only outlets currently open are at the international terminal. We are also working with retailers to determine what options there might be for limited services at the domestic terminal. The open outlets are:

· ‘Take Home’, a convenience store on the ground floor of the ‘landside’ public arrivals area. Only essential goods and basics such as limited supermarket items, personal care goods and pre-packaged food and drinks will be available

· ‘The Juicery’, located post security ‘airside’. This will provide pre-packaged food and drink under reduced operating hours.

· ‘New Zealand Health and Beauty’, located ‘airside’. The store provides a basic range of personal well-being and travel essentials like to those found in a pharmacy – including nappies, personal sanitary items, masks and sanitiser.

“Auckland Airport is focused on maintaining its runway operation so Kiwis can get home and travellers can get to where they need to be, and we are supportive of any moves to protect New Zealand from the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr Barker.

“These are tough times for everyone in the Auckland Airport community, and we are all feeling it, especially our retailers and food and beverage operators. We are working with each of them to support them.”

To comply with Aviation Security restrictions travellers will need to follow the below requirements for anything they take through security screening at the international terminal:

Travellers are allowed to take food, including baby food, airside at Auckland Airport. However please note that the following is not allowed:

Food with a high liquid content: Cream, oil, soup, foods in sauces, sauces, stew, honey, seafood in liquid, syrup or anything else with a similar consistency

Food that is spreadable: Butter, margarine, sandwich spreads, jam, paste.

Powders and salts

Empty drink bottles are permitted as there are water fountains available. The link here helps travellers with small children plan what they can take through.

There has also been a range of flight and transport-related developments impacting travellers at Auckland Airport this week. They include:

While the country is at Level 4 alert, the SkyBus service to Auckland Airport will not be operating. The 380 bus service will continue to run. Taxis and rideshare services are classed as essential services and will continue to operate

While some details are still to be confirmed, once New Zealand’s COVID-19 alert rises to Level 4 people will have until 11:59pm on Friday 27 March to get home. After this, domestic flights will be limited to people working in essential services or transiting to an international flight.

From Thursday 26 March at 2 am: New Zealand’s borders will be closed to international transit passengers. No passengers will be able to transit international flights in New Zealand after this time All arriving international passengers (including New Zealand residence) will need to self-isolate for 14 days before travelling to their final destination in New Zealand.

People wanting to pick up or drop off friends and family (provided this is consistent with the Government’s self-isolation requirements) are encouraged to stay outside the terminal, and make use of the two hours free carparking

Dubai and Singapore have cancelled access to transit for all travellers. International travellers will not be permitted to board flights at Auckland Airport if their journey requires transit to a connecting flight at Dubai Airport or Singapore Changi Airport. Travellers should contact their airline to check details.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Aeronautical Commercial, reminded travellers that they should not come to the airport hoping to purchase a ticket.

“The international terminal is really busy at the moment, and we are working hard to encourage social distancing inside the building. The only people who can come inside the international terminal are those with a valid passport and proof of a confirmed ticket to fly.

“Airline desks inside the terminal are not selling tickets. Travellers wanting to purchase tickets should use the phone or internet to contact their airline, a travel agent or their travel insurance company,” said Mr Tasker. “If all other options are exhausted, travellers should contact their country’s embassy, High Commission or consulate for assistance.”

For more flight arrival and departure information please check: https://www.aucklandairport.co.nz/flights

