Help For Small Accommodation Providers To Find Covid-19 Information

Press Release – Bed and Breakfast Association NZ

Many small bed and breakfast operators have suffered significant cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are facing extremely stressful situations – all this whilst trying to reassure and assist any guests they do have, many of whom are on the other side of the world, far away from home.

To assist these operators to easily find the information they need to support their businesses and their guests, the Bed & Breakfast Association has been compiling relevant material for bed and breakfast property owners from a number of official sources. This information is available to all bed and breakfast owners, whether they are a member or not, on the Association website – bandbassociation.co.nz.

“An enormous amount of information about Covid-19 and the lockdown is available but our small accommodation operators have specific needs. So we have identified the most relevant information to share with them,” President Rayma Jenkins says.

The Association has also opened up its Facebook Group page to any bed and breakfast owner who may wish to join the group – simply search on Bed & Breakfast Association NZ Members and ask to join or contact the President or Secretary with your email address.

It is crucial for all B&Bs to receive up to date and correct information, and owners are also encouraged to contact the President or Secretary with any queries or questions they may have.

