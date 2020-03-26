DEGNZ Offers Members And Non-members Facing Hardship A Membership Holiday

Press Release – DEGNZ

For those directors, editors and assisitant editors experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 crisis, the Directors and Editors Guild of New Zealand (DEGNZ) has instituted a COVID-19 Membership Holiday for those who cannot afford to pay membership …

For those directors, editors and assisitant editors experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 crisis, the Directors and Editors Guild of New Zealand (DEGNZ) has instituted a COVID-19 Membership Holiday for those who cannot afford to pay membership fees at this time.

“DEGNZ represents the creative, cultural and financial wellbeing of ALL New Zealand directors, editors and assistant editors,” said DEGNZ Executive Director Tui Ruwhiu.

“The Board wanted to offer a centre for support, assistance, advice and information at this crucial time and as we navigate the future, for members and non-members.”

DEGNZ’s Membership Holiday is available to all New Zealand directors, editors and assistant editors who cannot afford membership fees. It provides a fee waiver on Associate Membership to DEGNZ, effective until 1 October 2020.

Current members who are due to renew their membership will receive instructions in their renewal notices on how to take up the Membership Holiday if they are facing financial difficulties. New members and those whose membership lapsed prior to 2019 can join on the DEGNZ website and choose either a paid membership or the Membership Holiday offer.

DEGNZ is moving a number of its professional development initiatives online during national self-isolation and restrictions on public gatherings in New Zealand, which members will be able to apply for and engage with. The Guild is also planning new initiatives to assist with mental health and wellbeing that it hopes to implement shortly to help in the self-isolation period and beyond.

“Now more than ever it’s important for everyone in the screen sector to band together and show support for each other,” Ruwhiu added. “Every guild and association is doing its utmost to overcome the challenges that COVID-19 has presented us, and we in turn need the support of every individual in the industry to get it back into production as soon as possible.”

Directors & Editors Guild of NZ

The Directors & Editors Guild of NZ is a not-for-profit Incorporated Society and Union that represents Directors, Editors and Assistant Editors in the New Zealand screen industry. This includes Directors, Editors and Assistant Editors of feature drama and documentary; television drama, documentary and factual programmes; short films; video art; animation; commercials and web content.

DEGNZ’s two primary roles are advocacy and professional development. We:

are dedicated to promoting excellence in the arts of directing and editing.

foster collegiality and unity within the screen industry.

promote members’ creative and economic rights.

work to improve industry working conditions and remuneration.

offer professional advice and information on contracts and industry standards and practice.

offer professional development events, networking opportunities, career advice, dispute resolution, mentoring, workshops, training, discounts and regular news bulletins for members across all levels of expertise, from novices to seasoned professionals.

are a voice for Directors, Editors and Assistant in influencing policy in the interest of our members. We do this through our membership of various panindustry bodies, and by making submissions to government and public officials.

Internationally work co-operatively with other guilds and we belong to the International Affiliation of EnglishSpeaking Directors’ Organisations (IEASDO).

DEGNZ is Auckland-based with an office in Grey Lynn.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url