Resealing On Southern Motorway Tonight After Rain Disruption

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway will be closed tonight between Takanini and Papakura for essential resealing work to be completed.

The closure will be between 9pm and 5am with a signposted detour in place. The Takanini southbound on-ramp will also be closed between 9pm and 5am.

Contractors had previously removed the top layer of road surface south of the Walter Strevens Drive overbridge and expected to undertake resurfacing last night. However the work could not be completed due to bad weather.

They will return to complete the work tonight (or on the next fine night if again prevented by weather) to ensure the state highway is safe for essential travel during the COVID-19 shutdown period.

All other work on the Southern Corridor Improvements project is stopping effective from 23:59 tonight in line with the Government’s direction in response to COVID-19.

