Marlborough Bus Services Update

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Off-peak bus services in Blenheim, Picton and Renwick will continue to operate as normal, while commuter services have been cancelled until further notice. The off-peak services operate between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm.

All travel on the Council’s bus services is now free. Marlborough District Council has stopped collecting fares while New Zealand is at levels 3 and 4 of the Covid-19 response.

Allowing free access to buses protects the health and safety of bus drivers by limiting passenger interaction, and removes the need to handle cash. Fare collection is directly connected to driver and passenger health and safety.

It also ensures free transport for the public to access essential services, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and medical care.

Passengers should exercise physical distancing when waiting for and travelling on buses. Stay at least two metres away from other passengers and leave the seat next to you empty. Wash and dry your hands thoroughly before and after your journey.

Do not use public transport if you are feeling unwell.

