Inland Revenue Updated Advice To Businesses

March 25, 2020PressRelease

If your business is unable to pay its taxes on time due to the impact of COVID-19, we understand, you don’t need to contact us right now.

Get in touch with us when you can, and we’ll write-off any penalties and interest.

It would help if you continue to file however, as the information isused to make correct payments to people, and to help the Government continue respond to what is happening in the economy.

