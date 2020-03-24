Metlink Public Transport Free Until June

Press Release – Metlink

As part of the national response to COVID-19 alert level 4 Metlink will make all rail and bus services free until June.

Metlink GM Scott Gallacher says public transport will continue to be available for essential service workers, and to enable communities to access supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities.

“Greater Wellington continues to work closely with Government, unions and operators to ensure the ongoing health and welfare of public transport staff while providing this important service to essential workers and communities,” says Mr Gallacher.

As part of its COVID-19 response Metlink is also moving to weekend timetables across the region.

“Metlink is checking that there are no adjustments to the network required to ensure reach to all communities. We are confident that weekend timetables will be adequate for the significantly reduced demand, but we will be closely checking things as we all adjust to the new services,” says Mr Gallacher.

Passengers will see the following changes across the network:

Ferry

· Ferry services will not operate for the duration of the COVID-19 alert level 4 period.

Rail

· From Tuesday 24 March rail services will move to a special weekend timetable.

· In line with the special weekend timetable the Melling line will not be running.

· From Thursday 26 March the Wairarapa line will be replaced by buses and several additional services have been added to the timetable for this line.

· Passengers will need to board the rear two carriages while the front carriages are for train crew.

· Updated timetables will be live on the Metlink app and website as soon as possible. RTI displays will take a few days to catch up but messaging is scrolling today on the bottom of each display.

Bus

· From Wednesday 25 March bus services will move to Sunday timetables.

· As part of the move to Sunday timetables, Metlink school bus services will not run from Wednesday.

· Buses will no longer board from the front door. Metlink apologises to customers who rely on the accessibility options provided at the front door and encourages customers to find out more about Total Mobility services during this time by calling 0800 801 700.

· Updated timetables will be live on the Metlink app and website as soon as possible. RTI displays will take a few days to catch up but messaging is scrolling today on the bottom of each display.

Metlink thanks all passengers for their patience at this time. Further updates will be posted when available.

