South Pacific Pictures To Close All Productions During Covid-19 Pandemic

Due to the Government’s current restrictions in regards to the closure of non-essential services, South Pacific Pictures will close all of their productions effective immediately.

This includes the postponement of filming on Shortland Street, Westside, Educators and Mean Mums.

All broadcasters who currently have productions in commission with South Pacific Pictures have been informed of this situation and understand the necessity behind it.

South Pacific Pictures CEO Kelly Martin comments:

“It is our priority to follow the practices and procedures set out by the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We will continue to evaluate the situation over the coming days and hope to resume the production of all of our shows as soon as it is deemed safe.”

