Some Blenheim And Renwick Commuter Bus Services Cancelled

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

As a result of staff shortages brought about by COVID-19 work restrictions, Blenheim commuter and Renwick commuter bus services have, with immediate effect, been cancelled until further notice.

The services being cancelled are:

· Blenheim commuter services (East and West routes) 7:30am, 8:00am, 5:15pm, 5:45pm

· Renwick commuter services (Blenheim to Renwick departure times) 7:05am, 5:35pm

The Renwick “off-peak” services will continue to operate mid-morning and mid-afternoon as normal.

Other Blenheim and Picton services are not affected at this time and will continue to operate as usual.

We apologise for any inconvenience.

