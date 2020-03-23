Greater Christchurch Public Transport Update

Press Release – Environment Canterbury

New Zealand’s Covid-19 alert level has risen to three and the country will go into Level Four full lockdown after Wednesday 25 March. On Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 March, our urban buses and ferries will run to the normal weekday timetable. The …New Zealand’s Covid-19 alert level has risen to three and the country will go into Level Four full lockdown after Wednesday 25 March.

On Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 March, our urban buses and ferries will run to the normal weekday timetable. The Metroinfo counter is now closed, and the Bus Interchange will be closed from after the last bus on Wednesday, and passengers will use the super stop on Manchester Street between Gloucester Street and Worchester Street.

After Wednesday, public transport will only be available for people working in essential services, for medical reasons, and to get to the supermarket. The Sunday timetable will run across all Christchurch buses.

To help protect our drivers and to maintain the service, buses will have rear boarding only, and fares will not be required after Wednesday.

We expect these measures to remain in place for at least four weeks. As a reminder, if you are unwell and need to travel, you must use private transport.

Christchurch school bus services: Schools will be closed from Tuesday 24 March for a minimum of four weeks, although children of essential service workers may attend on Tuesday and Wednesday if arranged with their school. School bus services will run tomorrow (Tuesday), to allow children of essential service workers to get to and from school. On Wednesday school bus services will not be provided unless it is clear they are needed.

———————————-

Timaru public transport update

New Zealand’s Covid-19 alert level has risen to three and the country will go into Level Four full lockdown after Wednesday.

On Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25, Timaru buses will run to the normal weekday timetable.

After Wednesday, public transport will only be available for people working in essential services, for medical reasons, and to get to the supermarket. We will be providing alternative services, using the MyWay by Metro vehicles and call centre, for people needing to travel for these reasons.

If, from Thursday on, you require public transport to get to work in essential services, or for medical reasons, or to get to the supermarket, please call us on 688 5544 to arrange this.

To help protect our drivers, fares will not be required after Wednesday.

We expect these measures to remain in place for at least four weeks. As a reminder, if you are unwell and need to travel, you must use private transport.

Timaru school bus services: Schools will be closed from Tuesday for a minimum of four weeks, although children of essential service workers may attend on Tuesday and Wednesday if arranged with their school. School bus services will run tomorrow (Tuesday), to allow children of essential service workers to get to and from school. Wednesday school bus services will not be provided unless it is clear they are needed.

Follow metroinfo.co.nz and Metro Canterbury on Facebook for the latest updates on Canterbury public transport.

See covid19.govt.nz for the latest advice and information from Government.

ENDS

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url