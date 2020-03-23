Downlights, With A Majority Disability Workforce, Aims To Raise Up To $300,000 Through Crowdfunding.

Press Release – Downlights

Downlights Limited, which has recently raised $100,000 through wholesale investors, says they will go out to their crowd for their next capital raise. They are aiming to raise funds to move from their home into a factory, and increase their production and impact.

“We believe crowdfunding through PledgeMe will provide Downlights with an opportunity to bring in broad members of the community that share the same inclusive views as we do.” says founder Jennifer Del Bel.

Ms. Del Bel started Downlights when she met Emma Sykes, a woman with Down syndrome who struggled to find employment after completing her high school education. Since they started making candles together, Downlights has captured national media attention and the eye of major international celebrity, George Takei.

Downlights has also established the Downlights Charitable Trust with $1 from every candle sold being donated to NZDSA (New Zealand Down Syndrome Association) and RECREATE NZ, organisations which empower disabled youth through employment and skill-building opportunities.

Downlights is seeking to raise between $150,000 and $300,000 which represents 15.2%–26.2% of the company. Shares are $0.75 each with a minimum investment of $300 for 400 shares. Investors will receive non-voting shares, and those that pledge over $25,000 will receive voting shares.

PledgeMe founder, Anna Guenther, says the campaign aligns well with the platform’s values. “The growth of Downlights has a direct impact on the disability community. PledgeMe loves supporting companies that do good and do well, and that’s why we’re very excited to be working with Jennifer and her team on this campaign”.

“Downlights has impacted so many lives and brought good to so many people. We remain future oriented”, says Ms. Del Bel. Downlights has forecasted a 58% year-on-year growth pending the success of their equity campaign.

“In times like this, we feel our work is more important than ever. We believe we need to be building local, investing local and building companies that make a more inclusive society.” says Ms. Del Bel.

The equity crowdfunding campaign was launched publicly at noon on Monday 23 March here: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/investments/390

