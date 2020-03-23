Business Scoop
Air New Zealand To Add Domestic Capacity

March 23, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is adding more domestic capacity following the Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon.

This will allow New Zealanders seeking to return home to do so prior to the country moving to Alert Level Four.

The airline will endeavor to operate its current schedule as planned until at least the end of the of the week.

More details on the additional capacity to follow.

