Advantage Named As First BlackBerry ThreatZERO Partner In New Zealand

Advantage is proud to be named as the first BlackBerry ThreatZERO® partner in New Zealand. Obtaining this certification allows Advantage to deliver ThreatZERO services across the range of BlackBerry security products.

According to the 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report by Verizon, in 68% of data breaches, victims didn’t find out they had been breached for months or longer.

Jason Duerden, Managing Director, BlackBerry Spark, Australia and New Zealand said, “Advantage’s commitment to gaining this certification is testament to the preventative security approach of BlackBerry portfolio of products and ThreatZERO services. Together, BlackBerry and Advantage aim to help shift the cybersecurity mindset of many New Zealand organisations from a reactionary approach to a true prevention first mentality”.

BlackBerry ThreatZERO experts blend technological expertise and personalised, white glove service to optimize BlackBerry security solutions. The services take customers through initial onboarding, threat identification and tuning, ensuring that their new investment is providing the maximum benefit for the organisation.

Modern Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platforms provide incredible visibility into organisations, however they often create significant noise that needs to be worked through to reach a state of prevention. ThreatZERO provides the framework and experience to achieve this.

ThreatZERO also provides ongoing reporting and monitoring services, ranging from a quarterly “check-up” through to a fully managed 24×7 endpoint security monitoring service.

Since the acquisition of Cylance in February 2019, BlackBerry has integrated Cylance machine learning and artificial intelligence technology into BlackBerry’s end-to-end secure communications portfolio and enhanced cybersecurity service delivery with BlackBerry ThreatZERO (formerly known as Cylance ThreatZERO).

About Advantage

“Advantage has over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technically driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

“To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers are able to rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer’s requirements and internal resources.

