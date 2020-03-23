Business Scoop
A Number Of People Have Received Injuries Following A Crash On SH3

March 23, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway Three, PioPio, Waitomo. Police were called about 6.40am. Initial indications are a number of people have received a range of injuries. A helicopter has been dispatched to transport …Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway Three, PioPio, Waitomo.

Police were called about 6.40am.

Initial indications are a number of people have received a range of injuries.

A helicopter has been dispatched to transport those who have received injuries to hospital.

State Highway Three between Totoro Road and Aria Road is excepted to be closed until around midday.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

