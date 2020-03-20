The Electricity Authority Update In Response To COVID-19

Press Release – Electricity Authority

The Authority is taking action in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. We have established our critical events team and initiated our business continuity plan so we can continue to operate in a pandemic situation.

Our people are our priority and we are taking all steps to ensure their health and safety.

As part of our response, we have suspended all non-essential travel and most face-to-face meetings for the foreseeable future.

We have the right systems in place for our people to work remotely and ensure we can continue to operate, including virtual communication tools which enable us to engage with our stakeholders.

We will continue to communicate progress on key projects and seek feedback as well as continue to communicate on a regular basis through our weekly Market Brief.

Monitoring operations and electricity demand

We are working closely with industry and our service providers to actively monitor and manage any potential adverse effects this outbreak may cause.

The Authority monitors the electricity market and is already watching closely for any changes in demand and supply as a result of precautions people are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic – like working from home and self-isolating.

Events postponed

We have postponed some of our events to avoid large gatherings:

The Open Networks Forum in Wellington on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

Strategy workshops scheduled for Wednesday, 8 April 2020.

Keeping in touch

We will use our website, Market Brief newsletter and social media channels to keep people updated on our work. We will also look to reschedule and enable workshops and large meetings using a virtual communication tool such as Zoom.

Please contact us if you would like any more information about current status of our work or the Authority’s response to the pandemic

We appreciate your cooperation as we take the necessary steps to contribute to the nationwide response to COVID-19.

