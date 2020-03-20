Business Scoop
Statement From Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh

March 20, 2020PressRelease

Air New Zealand is greatly appreciative of the Government’s support of a loan facility as the airline navigates its way through the unprecedented challenges created by Covid-19. 

The Government and Treasury moved swiftly to ensure that Air New Zealand had financial certainty as demand for flights domestically and internationally has rapidly fallen due to travel restrictions implemented by countries around the world. 

The loan facility ensures that Air New Zealand can continue to play a vital role in connecting New Zealanders and our businesses with each other here at home and around the world.

 

