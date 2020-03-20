Business Scoop
Media Statement On Bus Services

March 20, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Otago Regional Council

This morning, we were notified by First Union that some bus drivers understood we were cutting services. This is not so. At this stage, the Otago Regional Council is running its full, normal public transport service. We are working with our operators …This morning, we were notified by First Union that some bus drivers understood we were cutting services. This is not so. At this stage, the Otago Regional Council is running its full, normal public transport service. We are working with our operators to ensure our service is compliant with all health advice for Covid-19.

We recognise the importance of public transport to the community throughout this time, and do not wish to contribute to the uncertainty of this situation.

  • Otago Regional Council Chair, Marian Hobbs

