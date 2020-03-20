Marlborough Night Closures, SH63 And SH1 From This Weekend

Press Release – NZTA

Night closures on two state highways through Marlborough are coming up this weekend, to allow for repairs and maintenance. If it is wet, they will go to a future date.

Wairau Valley – bridge maintenance

SH63, through St Arnaud and Wairau Valley, will be closed from 8 pm – 5 am the next day on Saturday 21 March, Sunday 22 March and Monday 23 March, for resurfacing and repair of five bridges. Signs will be in place at both ends of SH63 warning drivers of the closure and to use the SH6 detour via Nelson.

Residents in the Wairau Valley: People who live between the bridges should make themselves known to the staff at the closure points and follow their instructions to get access when it is safe to do so. Please be patient.

Weld Pass, south of Blenheim – Wednesday night into Thursday

A further night closure will take place on Wednesday night through to Thursday morning on SH1 at Weld Pass from 8 pm – 5 am. Signs warning of the closure will be in place at Picton, Blenheim, Kaikoura and Waipara.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says drivers not wanting up to an hour delay Wednesday night/Thursday morning should instead use the State Highway 63 detour through to the Lewis Pass.

“Weld Pass is the winding section of highway between Blenheim and Seddon to the south. The safest and most efficient way for us to carry out repairs in this environment, is through staged road closures,” Ms Forrester says.

“At Weld Pass there will be significant delays, 45 minutes to an hour at a time, with the road cleared at the end of each hour once it is safe to do so. People needing to travel are encouraged to use the State Highway 63 – Lewis Pass route to go south instead. We thank people in advance for their patience and cooperation.”

Check this link for updates on these two Marlborough projects: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/10

