2degrees Confirms It Support Of Customers

2degrees has outlined its approach to customer care in response to the impacts of Covid-19.

CEO Mark Aue reassured customers that its mobile and broadband networks are working well, and that the national operator is very confident in its capacity to manage extra demand.

“We know these are unprecedented and uncertain times for our customers, but we don’t want them to worry about but staying connected. My message to all 2degrees customers today is simple, we will do the right thing by you,” said Mark Aue.

Details for 2degrees customers are as follows:

Data caps removed: 96% of 2degrees broadband customers are on unlimited data plans already. For those who aren’t we will remove data caps until the end of June 2020 (date will be reviewed ongoing). This applies to all home and business customers.

Hardship: if Covid-19 causes financial hardship to any 2degrees’ customers, the company will keep you connected, wave any late payment fees and work with you through these trying times.

Mr Aue stressed that the industry is critically aware that it provides an essential service and is working together, and with Government, to make a difference now, and for things that might eventuate.

