SH5 Is Closed East Of Tapapa Following A Serious Crash

March 19, 2020PressRelease

Two people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Ngatira. The crash was reported about 5:30pm. The road is currently closed and is likely to be for several hours. Diversions are being put in place at Tapapa Road …Two people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Ngatira.

The crash was reported about 5:30pm.

The road is currently closed and is likely to be for several hours.

Diversions are being put in place at Tapapa Road and Oturoa Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

