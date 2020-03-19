NZDIA Update

Press Release – NZ Dairy Industry Awards

“Thank you for your support following our decision to cancel the four remaining regional dinners and your patience as we work through the logistics to ensure our entrants still receive the recognition they deserve. Canterbury/North Otago will …“Thank you for your support following our decision to cancel the four remaining regional dinners and your patience as we work through the logistics to ensure our entrants still receive the recognition they deserve.

Canterbury/North Otago will not be announced this evening.

Confirmed new announcement dates will be released 4.00pm Monday 23 March.

Thank you to all entrants, sponsor and media support at the time.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url