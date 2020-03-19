Domestic Travel Bookings With Originair Can Continue To Be Made With Confidence

Press Release – Originair

Nelson Tasman based airline Originair says travellers can continue to make bookings with confidence, while following the best up-to-date advice available from health officials and the Government.

“We are able to reassure passengers that they can make forward bookings with us, and by using our Flexi Plus fare option, they can rebook or get their money back should their travel plans change*,” says Originair CEO, Robert Inglis.

Inglis says that the global impact of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is constantly evolving and that Originair will continue to review its operation as new information emerges. However, a small air travel provider on a sound financial footing, such as Originair, is well placed to respond to its customers’ needs and be flexible in its approach.

“Every customer matters to us and we are able to be adaptable and nimble as the context in which we are operating changes.”

Originair currently operates direct flights between Nelson–Palmerston North and Nelson–Wellington. “We offer a modest but sustainable schedule which is continuing to operate,” says Inglis.

“People are still travelling domestically and we anticipate that there will be an ongoing requirement for essential travel and for people to travel direct on the sectors we offer.”

Inglis says that Originair has very robust systems in place with regard to hygiene standards on its aircraft.

“Originair has contracted a leading Nelson cleaning company to assist with sanitising our aircraft. We also have hand sanitiser available at check in.

“In addition, as we do not have an interline or codeshare agreement with any international airline, and our services are only between Nelson, Wellington and Palmerston North, generally our passengers are only going to and from these destinations.”

Inglis says that Originair is continuing to provide a service to meet its customers’ needs and that it can respond to changing demand. “We already provide a charter service and we anticipate that more people may be considering chartering our aircraft in the coming weeks. We’re ready to meet those requirements.”

* Originair Flexi Plus Fare terms and conditions: Changes are free of charge up to two hours before the time of scheduled departure (fare difference may be payable). Changes permitted are; name of passenger, dates and times of the booked journey and direction of travel (but only where the same fare class is available).

Fares may be refunded, credited or used towards payment of future flights if the flight booked is cancelled at least two hours prior to departure. Fares will be forfeited if the passenger, without notification, does not check-in for a booked flight. Fares that have been upgraded from a lower fare class remain non-refundable.

About Originair:

Nelson Tasman-based Originair was established in 2015 and has provided services to Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Napier and Wellington (prior to Jetstar’s entry to that route). For more information go to www.originair.co.nz

