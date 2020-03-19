Diversions In Place – Ferry Road – Single-vehicle Collision, Waltham – Canterbury

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are in attendance at a single-vehicle crash on Ferry Road in Waltham. Police were advised to the crash at about 4.43pm. One person is reported to be injured. Diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to take care as they …Emergency services are in attendance at a single-vehicle crash on Ferry Road in Waltham.

Police were advised to the crash at about 4.43pm.

One person is reported to be injured.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to take care as they travel through the area.

