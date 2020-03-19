Business Scoop
Diversions In Place – Ferry Road – Single-vehicle Collision, Waltham – Canterbury

March 19, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are in attendance at a single-vehicle crash on Ferry Road in Waltham.

Police were advised to the crash at about 4.43pm.

One person is reported to be injured.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to take care as they travel through the area.

Police were advised to the crash at about 4.43pm.

One person is reported to be injured.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to take care as they travel through the area.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
