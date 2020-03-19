Additional Support For Menulog Restaurants Through COVID-19

Press Release – Menulog

In response to the impact of COVID-19 and the implications of social distancing on New Zealand restaurants, Meunlog will halve all commission on pick up orders across all its partner restaurants to help stimulate in-store business as well as delivery. …In response to the impact of COVID-19 and the implications of social distancing on New Zealand restaurants, Meunlog will halve all commission on pick up orders across all its partner restaurants to help stimulate in-store business as well as delivery.

Menulog has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and working with restaurants and industry to develop initiatives to support restaurants, customers and couriers. Prioritising the health and safety of the network, Menulog has already implemented initiatives such as Contactless Delivery, as well as additional safety measures for restaurants and information hubs with the latest guidance from health authorities.

Having launched Contactless Delivery both in restaurants and for customer deliveries, Menulog will continue to ensure pick up processes adhere to social distancing recommendations from health authorities.

In addition to halving commissions on pick up orders and implementing safety initiatives, Menulog has invested additional funds in marketing efforts across Australia and New Zealand to promote restaurant partners. The funds will be invested over the next few months to promote local restaurants open for pick up and delivery during the current COVID-19 crisis, and to develop social and digital programs to help drive orders for local businesses.

For restaurants seeking online food ordering and delivery functionality over the coming months, Menulog will be waiving all relevant costs for restaurants or associated businesses wanting to take advantage of the Menulog platform. Menulog has also committed additional resources to onboard new businesses seeking support.

Restaurants will continue to receive ongoing updates from Menulog, as well as reminders via email, SMS and online partner portals with tips on boosting hygiene and safety to help protect the community. Menulog will continue to work closely with restaurant partners, industry and community organisations on additional initiatives to support local restaurant businesses.

