Wellington Rates Hike: Deferred Meeting Should Consider A Freeze

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has welcomed Wellington City Council’s decision to defer a meeting that would have Councillors choose between rates hikes of 9.2% and 7.9%. Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “At a time when central government …The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has welcomed Wellington City Council’s decision to defer a meeting that would have Councillors choose between rates hikes of 9.2% and 7.9%.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “At a time when central government is scrambling to provide relief for households and employers, a massive rate hike would be counterproductive and offensive. A rates freeze would be more appropriate, and this should at least be on the table as an option when Councillors reconvene next month.”

“Rates relief will require cuts to low-value operational spending. So be it. Households across New Zealand are planning to tighten their belts, and local councils must do the same.”

“Even putting COVID-19 aside, the proposed rate hikes exceed forecasts made in 2018 and would represent a broken promise from a Mayor who campaigned on rates relief.”

