Māori Party Welcome COVID-19 Support Package

Press Release – The Maori Party

The Maori Party welcomes the support package announced by the government today, and says it will go some way to supporting whanau impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We welcome the announcements today which will provide relief to the many workers, businesses and whanau impacted by the pandemic.”

“We urge the government to also increase investment into Whanau Ora, which is already on the ground, providing critical support to whanau and families impacted by this crisis.”

“We know that with the loss of jobs comes many other impacts across the social, health and environmental spectrum. Whanau Ora deals to it all, which is why it is a vital service, not just for Maori but for all New Zealanders.”

“Now is the time to lean in and support our whanau. The Maori Party believes Whanau Ora is critical to unleashing the resilience in our communities, and would further ensure that those whanau in the most vulnerable jobs, are being taken care of.”

