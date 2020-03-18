HELL Recruiting Staff To Meet Growing Demand For Contactless Delivery

Press Release – Hell Pizza

The number of Kiwis requesting a contactless delivery from HELL is more than doubling each day, as more people enter self-isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19.

HELL is today launching a recruitment campaign for delivery drivers to meet demand.

Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL, says they first introduced contactless delivery late last week, and demand for the service is rapidly growing.

“Last night the number of deliveries was up 29% on last week, with 13% being contactless – up from 5% the day before. We don’t see this trend slowing down any time soon and are doing all we can to help meet the needs of Kiwis in self-isolation.

“We need to recruit more drivers as soon as we can to deliver to Kiwis who can’t leave home,” says Ben Cumming.

HELL has also implemented contactless payment systems in all its stores to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“The safety of our customers and staff is of utmost importance to us, especially if they come into our stores to pick up their orders. As well as ensuring our stores are cleaned regularly and sanitised, we also wanted to remove the need for them to touch our EFTPOS machines,” says Ben Cumming.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes – including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

