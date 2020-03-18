Dairy Women’s Network MEDIA UPDATE: COVID-19

Press Release – Dairy Women’s Network

The Dairy Women’s Network is taking decisive, informed action to limit the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the continuity of its work to empower farm businesses to thrive with knowledge and connection.

Like all businesses and organisations throughout New Zealand, the organisation is closely monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and is adapting it’s work and focus to the crisis.

As the situation continues to change rapidly, the top priority for Dairy Women’s Network is the health, safety and well-being of its team, contractors, regional leaders and members.

This action has resulted in cancelling the upcoming face to face workshops Supporting you and your team to thrive & How to be a bloody good boss. These workshops will now be held as online webinars, with details released in the next few weeks on how members can log in and join with their teams.

The organisation has also made the decision to cancel its DWN2020 Make.It.Matter conference being held in Hamilton on May 6 and 7. All approved registrations will receive a full refund.

Dairy Women’s Network CEO Jules Benton comments:

“There is no doubt we are in extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19 and we are doing all we can to support our community while ensuring the safety and well-being of our team and members.”

“We will also not be attending any conferences or expos that do go ahead during this time and we are encouraging our team to work remotely while also exploring online opportunities around webinars and livestreaming to ensure that we are still educating, motivating and engaging with our members.”

“Our community is strong and resilient and we have an opportunity to embrace and even expand our learning through various channels. To help us all stay connected we will be increasing our online and digital communications focus so our community can stay in touch with each other and get the support and information needed.”

