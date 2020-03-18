COVID-19 Support Package Positive News For Kāpiti Business

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Government’s COVID-19 Economic Support Package announced today and believes it will give businesses some breathing space as the broader impact of the virus is felt.

Including support for employers, employees, contractors and self-employed, Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says the package gives confidence to businesses.

“It offers wage subsidies for affected businesses, business tax changes to free up cash-flow, and additional COVID-19 leave and self-isolation support. Importantly, it also covers the self-employed which is critical for Kāpiti as we have a 27.9% strong self-employed business community,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The Kāpiti Chamber is focused on providing practical, accessible support to its members and is working closely with the Kāpiti Coast District Council and WellingtonNZ to provide this.

“We’ve acted swiftly to provide additional support to our businesses, many who are already feeling the effects of COVID-19. We don’t know how the situation will evolve over the coming weeks, so we want to provide practical tools to our members now, to help them get through as best they can.

“This is a rapidly changing situation, and our priority is the care and wellbeing of our members. We will continue to advocate for them in both the short and long-term, as the effects of the COVID-19 continue to affect our businesses,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Over the coming days, the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce will announce details of an initiative with Wellington NZ next week to assist local businesses.

Applications for subsidies and payments can be made from the 17 March 2020 to the Ministry of Social Development, at www.workandincome.govt.nz, with payment targeted within five days of application.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

