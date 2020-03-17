XE Data Update – NZ Government’s Multi-Billion Fiscal Stimulus Package Announcement

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

The NZ Government’s multi-billion fiscal stimulus package has just been announced.

The key points are:

New Zealand announces NZ$12.1 billion economic package in response to covid-19

Economic package accounts for 4% of GDP, larger than response to global financial crisis

To invest NZ$500 million on healthcare, NZ$5.1 billion on wage subsidies, NZ$126 million on leave and self-isolation support

Support includes NZ$2.8 billion income support package; NZ$2.8 billion in business tax changes

Measures include NZ$600 million initial support for aviation sector

Finance Minister Robertson says a recession in New Zealand is almost certain

Finance Minister says many New Zealanders to lose jobs and some businesses will fail

Finance Minister says Treasury forecasts show with the package annual growth will drop to 1% by q1 2021

Finance Minister Robertson says debt will substantially increase; core crown debt will go over 15-25% target

Finance Minister Robertson says this year’s budget to be the second phase of broader recovery package

The NZD is a little higher in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6060 / 0.6085

NZD-AUD 0.9900 / 0.9925

NZD-EUR 0.5425 / 0.5450

NZD-GBP 0.4950 / 0.4975

NZD-JPY 64.80 / 65.05

