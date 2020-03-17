Wellington City Council Seeks Public Views On Draft Parking Policy

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council opened is seeking feedback on a proposed new parking policy. The proposals include prioritising parking types in different parts of the city, pricing strategies and area based planning which will ensure a joint approach to …

The proposals include prioritising parking types in different parts of the city, pricing strategies and area based planning which will ensure a joint approach to addressing parking issues in each area.

Overtime the policy will influence how the Council makes decisions on parking management and this may change how you can access parking in different parts of the city. So, it’s important everyone takes the opportunity to share their views.

The Mayor, Councillors and council staff will be out and about in communities around the city to talk to Wellingtonians about the proposals. The schedule below is subject to Government direction on COVID-19 containment measures.

Where Date Time Waitohi Library, 34 Moorefield Road A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available 19 March 10am – 2pm Island Bay Library 167 The Parade 21 March 10am – 2pm Tawa New World 35 Oxford Street 22 March 10am – 2pm Placemakers 188 Hutt Road, Kaiwharawhara 23 March 7am – 9.30am Karori Library 247 Karori Road 28 March 10am – 2pm Kilbirnie Library 101 Kilbirnie Crescent Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre 63 Kilbirnie Crescent 2 April 10am – 2pm 2.30pm – 4.30pm Berhampore Centennial Community Centre 493 Adelaide Road A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available on Saturday 3 and 4 April 5 April 12pm – 4pm 10am – 2pm Victoria University Kelburn campus 6 April 10am – 2pm CBD 12 Manners Street (next to Tommy Millions) A NZ Sign language interpreter will be available on 8 April 7 and 8 April 9 April 10am – 2pm 10am – 12pm

The consultation is open until 14 April. The questionnaire and supporting information is available on the Let’s Talk Wellington website https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/managecityparking and paper submission forms and documents are available at all local libraries.

There is also an opportunity to make an oral submission to Council in the week beginning 20 April. You can book a time to speak to Council by ticking the box on the submission form.

