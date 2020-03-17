Tourism Sector Welcomes Government Package

Press Release – Regional Tourism NZ

Regional tourism has welcomed the Governments multi-billion dollar rescue package but warns the industry is still hanging on by a thread. The Government today announced a $12.1 billion economic rescue package as New Zealand responds to the Covid-19 crisis, …

Regional tourism has welcomed the Government’s multi-billion dollar rescue package but warns the industry is still hanging on by a thread.

The Government today announced a $12.1 billion economic rescue package as New Zealand responds to the Covid-19 crisis, the bulk directed at businesses.

Regional Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Charlie Ives described the relief package as ‘far reaching and welcome’.

“Tourism in the regions is suffering a huge economic blow because of COVID-19. We’ve never seen anything like this in living memory, and we welcome this package which will help ameliorate some of the serious effects for businesses who are really feeling the pain,’ he said.

“We are also looking ahead and, to when the time is right, for the Government to find significantly more investment to re-invigorate tourism and travel to and within New Zealand, supporting recovery from this immense event.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url