Package Supports Kiwis To Put Collective Health First

The Green Party says that the measures announced by the Government today will help families and businesses to prioritise our collective health and wellbeing in the response to COVID-19.

“Right now we all need to prioritise each other’s health and wellbeing. The measures announced today will support families and businesses to put our collective well-being first,” said James Shaw.

“The next few months are going to be tough for everyone, particularly people with few resources to fall back on,” said Marama Davidson.

“Strengthening our social safety net with increases to benefits, the winter energy payment, and in-work support will help people support their families, pay their bills, put money back into local business and the community.

“It is critical people continue to have access to good, stable incomes. A temporary wage subsidy, along with government-funded sick leave, will help more people stay in-work so they can take care of their family and community,” said James Shaw.

“Today’s announcement is the first step in a long term response. That response should prioritise well-paid jobs in the green economy and support those people who have the least resources to fall back on,” said Marama Davidson.

“All of us must now play our part in the response to COVID-19. You can show leadership in your community and family by taking care of those who need help, by staying home if you are sick, and by washing your hands,” said Marama Davidson.

