COVID-19: Metlink Rolls Out Precautionary Cleaning Measures Across Rail, Bus And Ferry

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink is rolling out new precautionary cleaning measures across rail, bus, and ferry today to give passengers further peace of mind as they travel across the region.

The measures are in addition to existing cleaning schedules and include:

Rail

· Daily cleaning of all trains with key focus on handrails and buttons,

· Daily cleaning of driver cabs, and

· Weekly cleaning of air conditioning filters.

Bus

· Daily cleaning of touch surfaces,

· Daily cleaning of driver cabs, and

· Daily cleaning of air conditioning systems.

Ferry

· Twice daily cleaning of all touch surfaces and toilets

Metlink continues to monitor the situation closely and is following direction from the Ministry of Health and the NZ Transport Agency who are taking the national lead on COVID-19 in the public transport space.

In addition to the new cleaning measures, members of the public are strongly encouraged to follow the current advice from the Ministry of Health. Basic personal hygiene measures are the most important way to stop the spread of many infections, including COVID-19:

Hand hygiene – washing hands regularly with soap and water, or cleansing with hand sanitiser

Staying at home if you are sick

Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and then performing hand hygiene.

Customers with further concerns about COVID-19 are advised to contact the COVID-19 Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 or keep up to date on the latest information by visting the Ministry of Health website.

