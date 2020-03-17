Business Package Practical And Reassuring, Says Business Central

Press Release – Business Central

The Government’s COVID-19 business continuity package contains practical measures that will help reassure business and the public in these uncertain times, says Business Central.

“The targeted support to help keep businesses afloat and people in vulnerable sectors in work, and the boost for welfare beneficiaries to encourage them to spend more, will help ensure the economy ticks over, and are welcomed,” says Chief Executive John Milford.

“We are hearing from our members that some sectors are already hurting and these practical measures are what is needed right now as we look to an uncertain future.

“The Government has listened to business but there must be still more to come.

“It’s clear this year’s Budget will provide the opportunity for a second bite at this and we look forward to seeing what that holds.

“Closer to that time we should have a better take on how effective today’s measures have been and what is needed to take us forward.

“This is a developing situation as such we need to work together to make it work.”

