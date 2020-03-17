Ascot Roundabout, Invercargill, Detour From Next Week For Five Days/nights

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

With summer moving into autumn in many parts of the South Island, also comes the winding down of the summer construction season for state highways. One of the last projects this summer in Invercargill will be the renewal of the road surface on SH1 …

With summer moving into autumn in many parts of the South Island, also comes the winding down of the summer construction season for state highways.

One of the last projects this summer in Invercargill will be the renewal of the road surface on SH1 at the approach to Ascot roundabout.

Justin Reid, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in Southland, says that a temporary repair was made in August last year to improve the road surface until it was warm enough for a full repair. “With winter months just around the corner, this work will rebuild the road’s texture and improve road safety.”

The Invercargill-bound lane at Ascot roundabout will be closed for five days (night and day) from next Monday, 23 – 27 March, to allow repairs and materials to fully set without traffic disturbance. (See detour map below)

There will be no impact to traffic heading out of Invercargill on SH1. Residents and businesses will have access during this time (including those residents of Mill Road South) and customers of businesses in this area are still able to access businesses as normal from SH1 (from the east-bound direction).

“As the Invercargill-bound lane will be closed from Mill Road to Racecourse Road, traffic, including heavy transport/ trucks, will be detoured down Mill Road North/Findlay Road/Racecourse Road and back to the Ascot roundabout. There will be added traffic on the detour route including heavy vehicles, and we ask people to please take extra care in this area,” says Mr Reid.

“We encourage people to be patient on our roads during this time and follow the posted detour routes to ensure both the safety of the crews working, people in the community and all road users. The goal of these works is safer and smoother journeys on our highways.”

Highways South acknowledge that this work will cause some disruption for road users, residents and businesses and appreciates everyone’s patience.

If there are concerns or questions around these works, please call 03 211 1561 to speak with the friendly Highways South team, or visit https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ to stay up to date with any delays to their journeys on state highways.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url