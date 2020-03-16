NZ Champions Of Cheese Medal Winners Announced
Press Release – NZ Specialist Cheesemakers Assn
After judges smelled, crumbled and tasted their way through almost 300 New Zealand cheeses, the medal winners of the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2020 have been announced. Run by the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association (NZSCA) for the 17th consecutive …
After judges smelled, crumbled and tasted their way through almost 300 New Zealand cheeses, the medal winners of the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2020 have been announced.
Run by the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association (NZSCA) for the 17th consecutive year, Australian Master Judge Russell Smith oversaw judging on Sunday 23rd February, working with a panel of 25 specialist judges.
NZSCA chair Neil Willman said the judges made special note of the quality and variety of cheese they assessed this year. He said changes to the way the Sabato Farmhouse Cheese and the Milk Test NZ Champion Cheesemaker were judged led to more premium quality entries. The inaugural ‘Ignite Colleges Chefs’ Choice’ received more than 30 different entries representing a broad variety cheese types.
Particularly impressive this year was the number of cheeses assessed for ‘Big Chill Distribution Flavoured Cheese’ category. Retailers report double digit growth in flavoured cheese sales and kiwi cheesemakers are meeting this growing demand. Twenty six cheeses received medals in this category – with nine receiving gold, eight collecting silver and the final nine receiving bronze. Flavours included distinctively New Zealand combinations like; Barrys Bay Coldsmoked Manuka Havarti, innovations such as Gibbston Valley’s Sheep Cumin and global flavour favourites like; Clevedon Buffalo Garlic and Thyme Marinated Cheese and Meyer Cheese Garlic & Chives.
Italian style cheeses continue their popularity with cheese lovers and cheesemakers alike. The quality in the ‘Cheeselinks Fresh Italian Style Cheese’ category was recognised with the judges awarding 21 medals – the highest number in the gold and silver medal categories with eight and 10 respectively.
For the first time the judges were looking for three Supreme Champions. These champions and the other ‘NZ Champions of Cheese’ trophy winners will be announced at a four course gala dinner – featuring a selection of winning cheeses – at SkyCity Hamilton on Wednesday 6th May 2020. NZSCA is expecting 300 guests from throughout the country.
Kiwi cheese lovers are being called on to be part of the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards too. Foodies are asked to nominate their favourite place to buy New Zealand cheese in the 180 degrees Favourite NZ Specialty Cheese Shopping Experience. This award recognises the supermarket, specialty food store, farmers’ market or cheese shop which provides amazing service for those buying New Zealand cheese. Stores which receive the most votes will be assessed by a specialist panel of judges and one will be named ‘180 degrees Favourite NZ Specialty Cheese Shopping Experience’ at the Awards ceremony in May.
NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2020 – Gold Medal Winners
Fonterra Co-operative Group Original Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Awa Blue
Mercer Cheese, Mercer Fifty Fifty
Mercer Cheese, New Zealand Bush
ECOLAB Blue Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Peninsula Blue
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Kikorangi
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Kahurangi
Mahoe Cheese, Mahoe Farmhouse Blue
CHR Hansen Soft White Rind Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Kahikatea Camembert
Thorvald, Little River Brie
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Gecko Camembert
Kiwi Labels Greek/Cypriot Cheese
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Feta
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Mainland Crumbly Feta
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Cracked Pepper Haloumi
Cheeselinks Fresh Italian Style Cheese
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Oaxaca
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow Burrata
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow Ricotta
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow Smoked Scamorza
Viavio Cheese, ViaVio Mozzarella
Viavio Cheese, ViaVio Burrata
ViaVio Cheese, ViaVio Mascarpone
ViaVio Cheese, ViaVio Stracchino
AsureQuality Dutch Style Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Edam
Mahoe Cheese, Mahoe Farmhouse Cumin Gouda
Mercer Cheese, Mercer Waikato Vintage
Delta Wines European Style Cheese
Karikaas Natural Dairy Products Ltd, Karikaas Maasdam
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Pakiri Beach Blue
Big Chill Distribution Flavoured Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Smoked Rinded Cheddar
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Chilli and Lime marinated cheese
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Garlic and Thyme marinated cheese
Karikaas Natural Dairy Products Ltd, Karikaas Pepper
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Fenugreek
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Cracked Pepper
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Garlic & Chives
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Smoked Gouda
Over the Moon Dairy, Over the Moon Black Truffle Brie
Good George Brewing Goat Cheese
Anabelle Limited, Fromage Frais – goat
Aroha Organic Goat Cheese, Aroha Organic Raw Milk Rich Plain
Aroha Organic Goat Cheese, Aroha Raw Milk Cumin
Belle Chevre Creamery, Belle Chevre Creamery Chevre
Belle Chevre Creamery, Belle Chevre Creamery Manaia Ma
Belle Chevre Creamery, Belle Chevre Creamery Halloumi
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Goats Milk Gouda
Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Halloumi
DISH Sheep Cheese
Anabelle Limited, Fromage Frais
Craggy Range Sheep Dairy, Craggy Range Sheep Dairy Blue
Craggy Range Sheep Dairy, Craggy Range Sheep Dairy Feta
The Gibbston Valley Cheese Company, Gibbston Valley New Balfour
Mercer Cheese, Mercer Pecorino
Over the Moon Dairy, Over the Moon The Black Sheep
Thorvald, Thorvald Curado
Thorvald, Thorvald Sheep Milk Camembert
Viavio Cheese, ViaVio Pecorino
Innovative Packaging Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Kauri NZMP Salted Butter Spreadable
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Morrinsville NZMP Salted Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Mainland Reduced Salt Buttersoft
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Mainland Semi-Soft Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Edgecumbe NZMP Unsalted Pastry Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Te Rapa NZMP Unsalted Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Kauri NZMP Unsalted Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Te Awamutu NZMP Unsalted Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Clandeboye NZMP Unsalted Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Clandeboye NZMP Unsalted Lactic Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Whareroa NZMP Unsalted Lactic Butter
NZSCA Yoghurt
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Natural Yoghurt
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Vanilla Bean Yoghurt
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Passionfruit Yoghurt
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Lemon Zest Yoghurt
NZ Champions of Cheese 2020 Silver Medal Winners
Fonterra Co-operative Group Original Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Ramara
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Hautapu NZMP Egmont
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Lichfield Mainland Egmont
Karikaas Natural Dairy Products Ltd, Karikaas Pumahana
ECOLAB Blue Cheese
Mount Eliza Cheese Ltd, Mount Eliza Blue Monkey
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Matakana Blue
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Distinction Blue
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Te Muri Triple Cream Brie
CHR Hansen Soft White Rind Cheese
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Gecko Brie
Over the Moon Dairy, Over the Moon Double Delight
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Double Cream Brie
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Traditional Camembert
Kiwi Labels Greek/Cypriot Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Mainland Haloumi
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Gecko Feta
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Gecko Halloumi
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Feta in Brine
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Traditional Haloumi
Wairiri Buffalo, Wairiri Buffalo Feta
Cheeselinks Fresh Italian Style Cheese
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Cherry Mozzarella
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Mozzarella
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Bocconcini
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Whareroa NZMP Premium Mozzarella
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow Mozarella
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow Bocconcino
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow Cherry Bocconcino
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow, Ovalina
Italian Cheeses Limited, Cow, Mozzarella Log
Wairiri Buffalo, Wairiri Buffalo Burrata
AsureQuality Dutch Style Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Aged Gouda
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Gouda
Karikaas Natural Dairy Products Ltd, Karikaas Vintage Gouda
Karikaas Natural Dairy Products Ltd, Karikaas Leyden/Cumin
Mahoe Cheese, Mahoe Farmhouse Gouda
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Tasty Gouda
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Cumin Gouda
Delta Wines European Style Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Kānuka Havarti
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Maasdam
Thorvald, Thorvald Little River Aged Swiss
NZSCA Retail Cheddar Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Onawe
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Coldsmoked Appletree Cheddar
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Tuteremoana Te Tihi Aged Cheddar
NZSCA Bulk Cheddar Cheese
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Hautapu Mainland Tasty
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Hautapu NZMP Organic Cheddar
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Lichfield Mainland Tasty
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Lichfield Mainland Vintage
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Stirling NZMP Colby
Sabato Farmhouse Cheese
Aroha Organic Goat Cheese, Aroha Raw Milk Pepperazzi
Mahoe Cheese, Mahoe Montbeliarde
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Mild Gouda
Sabato Farmhouse Cheese
Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Full Moon
The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Dill Lush
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Sheep Milk Feta
Thermaflo Washed Rind
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Gecko Marore
Big Chill Distribution Flavoured Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Peppered Havarti
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Wood Smoke
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Coldsmoked Manuka Havarti
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Truffled Porcini and Pepper Tartinade
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Smoked Havarti
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Chilli and Garlic Triple Cream Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Herb and Garlic Triple Cream Cheese
Hohepa Farms, Hohepa Herb and Garlic
Good George Brewing Goat Cheese
Aroha Organic Goat Cheese, Aroha Organic Raw Milk Fenugreek
Belle Chevre Creamery, Belle Chevre Creamery Herbed Chevre
Belle Chevre Creamery, Belle Chevre Creamery Marinated Goat Cheese
Cranky Goat Ltd, Cranky Goat The Lynton
Cranky Goat Ltd, Cranky Goat Ltd The Reginald
Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Feta
Over the Moon, Over the Moon Goat Camembert
The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Lemony Lush
DISH Sheep Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Pecorino
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Sheep Milk Blue
Curds & Whey Homecrafted Cheese and Cheesemaker
Bri D Mattina, Herbed Fromage Blanc
Dianne Anderson, Cumin Gouda
Innovative Packaging Butter
Bellefield Butter Co., Bellefield Butter Co. Cultured Butter Miso Flavoured
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Anchor Salted Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Anchor Food Professionals Unsalted Pastry Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Kauri NZMP Unsalted Pastry Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Whareroa NZMP Unsalted Butter
NZSCA Yoghurt
Belle Chevre Creamery, Belle Chevre Creamery Greek Style Yoghurt
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Boysenberry Yoghurt
Goats Amore, Goats Amore Yoghurt
The Cheese Barn, The Cheese Barn Organic Greek Yoghurt
Thorvald, Thorvald Sheep Milk Yoghurt
NZ Champions of Cheese 2020 Bronze Medal Winners
Fonterra Co-operative Group Original Cheese
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Gheko Haurangi
ECOLAB Blue Cheese
The Gibbston Valley Cheese Company, Gibbston Valley Kawarau Blue
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Kawau Blue
Waimata Cheese, Waimata Traditional Blue
NZ Food Safety New Cheese
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Lichfield NZMP Cheddarsan
Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Yellowstone
CHR Hansen Soft White Rind Cheese
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Mainland Special Reserve Double Cream Cam 125g
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Mainland Special Reserve Double Cream Brie 125g
Over the Moon, Over the Moon Camembert
Puhoi Valley Cheese, Puhoi Valley Wainui Creamy White
Cheeselinks Fresh Italian Style Cheese
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Stracchiatella
Italian Cheeses Limited, Buffalo Mozzarella
Wairiri Buffalo, Wairiri Buffalo Bocconcini
Dupont Danisco Fresh Unripened Cheese
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Darfield NZMP Cream Cheese
AsureQuality Dutch Style Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Aged Cumin Gouda
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Cumin Seed Gouda
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Gouda
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Hautapu NZMP Gouda
Mahoe Cheese, Mahoe Farmhouse Very Old Edam
Mercer Cheese, Mercer Mature
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Vintage Gouda
Meyer Cheese, Meyer Cheese – Amsterdammer
The Cheese Barn, The Cheese Barn Organic Gouda
The Cheese Barn, The Cheese Barn Organic Cumin Seed Gouda
The Cheese Barn, The Cheese Barn Organic Garlic & Chives Gouda
Delta Wines European Style Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Havarti
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Gruyere
Cartwheel Creamery, Smokey Stewart
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Woolleys Bay
Italian Cheeses limited, Cow Provolone
Mercer Cheese, Albert’s Favourite
ViaVio Cheese, ViaVio Caciocavallo
NZSCA Retail Cheddar Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Wainui Special Vintage Cheddar
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Coldsmoked Pohutukawa Red
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Pakari Aged Cheddar
Fonterra Brands (NZ) Limited, Kāpiti Pakari Smoked Cheddar
Mount Eliza Cheese Ltd, Raw Milk Cheddar
NZSCA Bulk Cheddar Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Mature Rinded Cheddar
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Hautapu NZMP Noble Cheddar
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Lichfield NZMP Vintage Cheddar
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Stirling NZMP Vintage Cheddar
NZSCA Bulk Cheddar Cheese
Open Country Dairy, Mature Cheddar
Open Country Dairy, Export Cheddar
Sabato Farmhouse Cheese
Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cloud
Nieuwenhuis Farmstead Cheese, Nieuwenhuis Farmstead OMA
The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Cheeky Camembert
The Drunken Nanny Ltd, The Drunken Nanny Fresh Lush
Thermaflo Washed Rind
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Grinning Ghecko Kau Piro
Thorvald, Thorvald Little River Wildfire
Viavio Cheese, ViaVio Fontal
Big Chill Distribution Flavoured Cheese
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Cumin Spice
Barrys Bay Cheese, Barrys Bay Live Chive
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Herb and Garlic Tartinade
Clevedon Buffalo Ltd, Clevedon Buffalo Smoked Paprika Tartinade
Gibbston Valley Cheese, Sheep Cumin
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Cumin & Garlic
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Caraway Seed
Grinning Gecko Cheese Company, Hot Chilli
Hohepa Farms, Hohepa Danbo Fenugreek
Good George Brewing Goat Cheese
Cranky Goat Ltd, Cranky Goat Cullensville Gold
Over the Moon, Over the Moon Goat Blue
Renco New Zealand Export Cheese
Open Country Dairy, Tasty
Curds & Whey Homecrafted Cheese and Cheesemaker
Dianne Anderson, Washed Rind
Glen Brogden, Camembert
Tony Hamblyn, Makauri Fenugreek Gouda
Innovative Packaging Butter
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Mainland Buttersoft Spreadable
Fonterra Co-operative Group, Fonterra Kauri NZMP Unsalted Lactic Butter
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url