Statement From Air New Zealand On Covid-19

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is reviewing the impact of the new measures announced this afternoon on its operations and will adjust its capacity accordingly. We expect to provide an update on network changes over the next few days. ENDSAir New Zealand is reviewing the impact of the new measures announced this afternoon on its operations and will adjust its capacity accordingly. We expect to provide an update on network changes over the next few days.

ENDS

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url