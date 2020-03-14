Business Scoop
Statement From Air New Zealand On Covid-19

March 14, 2020PressRelease

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is reviewing the impact of the new measures announced this afternoon on its operations and will adjust its capacity accordingly. We expect to provide an update on network changes over the next few days. ENDSAir New Zealand is reviewing the impact of the new measures announced this afternoon on its operations and will adjust its capacity accordingly. We expect to provide an update on network changes over the next few days.

