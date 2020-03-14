Electric vehicles take over island from this weekend

Press Release – Auto Media

Electric mobility from e-bikes to cars, trucks, ferries and aircraft take centre stage on Aucklands Waiheke Island over coming days.Electric mobility from e-bikes to cars, trucks, ferries and aircraft take centre stage on Auckland’s Waiheke Island over coming days.

EVtalk’s inaugural EVs and Beyond conference at the Waiheke Island Resort covers a wide range of related topics from March 16-17 with scores of visitors attending.

In a preview, an Electric Island Waiheke public open day on March 14, 9am-3pm, at the Waiheke Sports Club, Ostend, features a variety of electric bikes and other e-mobility.

They include Mercury’s Drive EV subscription service, Teslas, a Mercedes-Benz EQC, a hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo, a Fuso e-Canter truck, solar power and other related charging solutions.

There’s also a New Zealand record attempt for the most EVs in one place on Sunday, March 15, at the PlaceMakers Waiheke Store carpark at Ostend, 3pm.

The Electric Island Waiheke Trust is dedicated to having Waiheke Island in Auckland become the world’s first all-electric residential island by 2030.

Trust chair Max Parkin will help open the EVs and Beyond conference on March 16.

A special report will be presented by Drive Electric around fleets driving new EV sales, while mobility as a service (MaaS), EV subscription services, autonomous vehicles (AVs) and more round out the first day.

Auckland’s commitment to climate change, EV charging developments and using EVs to provide power help launch conference sessions on March 17.

Hydrogen and other clean energy feature on day two alongside energy resilience discussions and a look to the future.

