Air New Zealand Offering Fare Flexibility

Air New Zealand is offering further fare flexibility for customers affected by the New Zealand Government’s Covid-19 travel restrictions announced today.

Customers with international flights affected by Covid-19 government-imposed restrictions due to depart up until 31 March 2020 will be eligible to:

Hold the value of their fare in credit for twelve months from the time of ticket purchase;

Receive a refund;

Amend the date of their flight without change fees. The normal fare difference will apply.

Customers purchasing domestic tickets should consider purchasing our Flexidate or Flexitime fare products which provide greater flexibility should they need to change their travel plans. Standard fare rules continue to apply on all domestic tickets unless they form part of an international itinerary including a destination impacted by government travel restrictions. Full details of Air New Zealand’s fare flexibility policy regarding Covid-19 can be found on our Travel Alerts page.

Air New Zealand is still currently experiencing a very high volume of customer enquiries through our Contact Centre and social media channels. Customers are encouraged to only contact us if their flight is departing within the next 48 hours. Customers are strongly encouraged to check our Travel Alerts page before getting in touch.

Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) should contact their booking agent. We appreciate the patience and support of our customers at this difficult time.

