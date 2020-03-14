Air New Zealand Experiencing High Volume Of Customer Enquiries

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is currently experiencing a very high volume of customer enquiries through our Contact Centre and social media channels. Customers are encouraged to only contact us if their flight is departing within the next 72 hours.

The latest Covid-19 information is published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this before getting in touch.

Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) should contact their booking agent. We appreciate the patience and support of our customers at this difficult time.

