Health & Wellness Group, Me Today, One Step Closer To Joining NZX

The proposed reverse listing of health and wellness group, Me Today, will be voted on by CSM Group Limited Shareholders at a special meeting on 30 March 2020.

Me Today is the latest venture founded by Grant Baker and Stephen Sinclair, alongside health and wellness industry expert, Michael Kerr.

The Directors of CSM Group are unanimously recommending that Shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions at the meeting.

View today’s NZX announcement from CSM Group, including the Listing Profile here https://www.nzx.com/companies/CSM/announcements

Me Today Group is the latest in a long list of successful ventures for serial entrepreneurs, Grant Baker and Stephen Sinclair. Along with healthcare executive, Michael Kerr, the three have joined forces to create Me Today, a New Zealand-founded and based health and wellness brand that produces premium quality supplements and natural skincare products.

As with previous ventures, the founders have moved outside normal conventions and used their connections to surround themselves with individuals who bring specific value to the table, through either their networks, their skills or their areas of expertise.

“When it comes to building a successful company, it comes down to having the right people with the right skills for a company’s growth stage. We look for people who can understand where we are at in our growth journey, who share our vision and have the skills to help us get there”, says Grant Baker.

“There’s plenty of directors with governance and finance experience. While this is important, we also want individuals on the Board who offer a fresh and unique perspective for our business.”

In line with this, the proposed directors of the new company, if the transaction is approved, include Hannah Barrett, a 25-year old social media consultant and influencer, digital expert and ex-PwC senior associate who has a passion for health and wellbeing; Roger Gower, the current chair of CSM and previous chair of Charlie’s; and seasoned executive, director and medical doctor Antony Vriens, alongside the three founders.

Says Grant: “We are a start-up company and our success will be predicated on our ability to be innovative and think creatively. There is huge potential for a new and modern brand, such as Me Today, in the $128+ billion global supplements and natural skincare markets. As we have done with other brands and ventures in the past, we are bringing on board people who can best help us achieve our goals.”

Both the Supplements and the Natural Skincare categories in NZ and overseas have experienced significant growth in recent years. The new venture has been launched with supplements and skincare as the platform but the founders see significant opportunity to further expand the product offering and take advantage of new trends within the health, beauty and wellbeing spaces.

Initially the focus is on the New Zealand market, with the Me Today supplement and natural skincare ranges currently available in New Zealand pharmacies through the Green Cross Health network of Unichem and Life Pharmacy stores. In addition, in the near to medium term, the Group’s strategy is to launch the Me Today brand into China and Australia. The Me Today range already has exposure to the Chinese market by being listed on the Unichem Tmall site. The long term vision is to eventually launch into other Asian markets, with the USA and UK to follow.

