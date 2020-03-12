The Trusts Welcomes Allan Pollard As CEO

Press Release – West Auckland Trust Services

The Trusts have announced that experienced community-enterprise executive Allan Pollard will be their new CEO.

Allan’s appointment comes after the previous CEO, Simon Wickham resigned in December after nine years in the role.

Allan joins the Trusts from Trust House Ltd, a community-owned company based in the Wairarapa where he has been CEO since 2013. Trust House Ltd operate a range of hospitality businesses in Wairarapa, Pahiatua, Flaxmere and Porirua. They also own and manage a large social housing portfolio.

Originally from Glasgow, Allan began in the hospitality sector as a dishwasher when he was 16 years old and has worked through various roles to his current position as CEO of Trust House Ltd.

In the last five years, Allan created a transformation strategy for Trust House Ltd that resulted in the highest trading profit in the organisation’s history for the 2018-19 financial year.

Allan said that he was excited for the opportunity to work with The Trusts.

“The Trusts is all about giving back to the community it serves, so I feel privileged to be offered such a rewarding role. I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of West Auckland, including The Trusts team, and helping the organisation continue to be a long-term force for good.”

Brian Corban, Chair of West Auckland Trust Services Ltd said that the Board, management and Trusts team were looking forward to the energy and experience Allan would bring.

“Allan is a skilled leader and manager of large numbers of people. He is highly experienced and skilled in the industry and has an excellent track record.”

Allan and his family will be relocating to Auckland and he will start with The Trusts on Tuesday 2 June.

