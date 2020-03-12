Philippine Airlines Offers Passengers Flexibility

Press Release – Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines has announced that passengers currently holding reservations will be given flexibility to change their current travel plans due to the current global spread of the covid-19 coronavirus

Passengers currently holding tickets will be given the opportunity to change their future travel plans once, free of charge, even if they are holding a restrictive ticket that would not normally allow such changes. Passengers must make the changes at least 7 days before departure of the original flight and their new travel plans must adhere to the rules of the original ticket as in the same booking classes and within the same travel period the fare was valid for. Passengers may upgrade their ticket to a higher fare if required and again any amendment/change fees applicable to the original ticket will be waived. Changes must be made at least 7 days before the date of departure of the original ticket purchased. This waiver applies to anyone who has purchased their ticket previously or anyone planning on buying a new ticket before 31 March 2020. Other conditions do apply and passengers should check with their travel agent for full information.

The current situation in the Philippines is that here are 46 active cases of covid-19 coronavirus, all in the Manila area. The Government on Monday announced a full state of health emergency – this allows the Government to issue directives to combat the spread of the virus and ensure that the health authorities have the necessary resources to ensure they are able to cope with the increased demands being made.

Philippine Airlines flights to China, Hong Kong and Macau remain cancelled and a minimal schedule to South Korea is being maintained. There is also a short-term cancellation of flights to Doha. Other ad hoc cancellations are being actioned where demand for seats is low.

